Code Orange: Air Quality Alert continues for much of the area; showers possible to end week

By Scott Harbaugh, WPXI-TV

Partly cloudy weekend, wildfire smoke concerns decreasing (6/9/23)

PITTSBURGH — For the fourth straight day, air quality will be a concern Friday. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert continues for the area with wildfire smoke creating unhealthy conditions in many parts of the area. Severe Weather Team 11 will be monitoring the DEP for any changes in the alert throughout the day.

Some of you will, again, need an umbrella today. A few showers or an isolated storm may pop up, but it won’t be enough to clear up the very dry conditions across the area.

Air quality will gradually improve Saturday and Sunday as the slow-moving system across the northeast that’s been steering smoke into our area finally moves out. We’ll see our best chance for a widespread rain come Sunday night and Monday giving many lawns a much-needed shower.

