Air quality concerns continue for sensitive groups Thursday

PITTSBURGH — A Code Orange Air Quality Alert has been issued for Thursday as air quality is once again expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups.

The current forecast continues to bring wildfire smoke into the area through at least Friday, so check the Severe Weather Team 11 forecast before you head out to get the latest on potentially dangerous conditions.

We could use some rain, and we may see scattered showers and a few isolated storms both Thursday and Friday, but the best chance of rain returns late Sunday. Another slow-moving system will keep unsettled weather in the area through Monday with periods of rain and a few isolated storms likely.

Rain will help to reduce the impacts of wildfire smoke and the very dry conditions.

