Cold air will make it feel like winter later Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — A strong, early season shot of cold air will make it feel more like winter to close out the week.

Rain will start late Wednesday and mix with or change to snow in the mountains Wednesday night. We’ll see plenty of dry hours late Wednesday night and early Thursday before spotty snow and rain showers develop during the day Thursday.

Highs will only make it to the upper 30s around 40 degrees both Thursday and Friday. Winds will keep us feeling colder, gusts could reach 20-30 mph and up to 40 mph in the ridges and mountains for the end of the week.

Some snow accumulation for parts of the area is likely Thursday night and Friday morning with several inches of snow likely in the mountains through Friday night. A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the mountains beginning Thursday afternoon and continuing through Saturday evening.

