Cold start to Tuesday with wall-to-wall sunshine

PITTSBURGH — It’s a cold start to the day Tuesday with most spots in the Pittsburgh area in the low to mid 20s. Grab the heavy jacket. Much like yesterday and the last few days, we’ll enjoy wall-to-wall sunshine Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 40s. Broken record forecast tonight with clear skies and lows again in the 20s.

A few high clouds will move through Wednesday, but skies will stay mostly sunny. Thicker clouds push in Thursday along with warmer air with highs well into the 50s. An approaching front will bring us some showers Friday, but overall intensity looks light with limited moisture to work with. Another wave of showers could move through late Saturday and early Sunday before we trend colder early next week.

As a whole, highs will stay well above normal this weekend with lows also climbing into the 40s both Thursday and Friday nights.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2024 Cox Media Group