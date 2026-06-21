Comfortable but cloudy conditions for Father’s Day

PITTSBURGH — Happy Father’s Day! Dads should enjoy a nice, comfortable, dry day once the fog lifts this morning.

Fog Advisory

High temperatures should reach the upper 70s as we see an increase in some mid to high-level clouds this afternoon.

Rain won’t push back in until late tonight, with steady and at times moderate rain on tap Monday morning, particularly for areas north of Pittsburgh. Expect waves of showers throughout the day, with the chance for some afternoon storms if we can get some breaks in the rain after mid-morning.

Much of the area will see between half an inch and an inch of rain, with pockets of one plus inches expected wherever heavier storms set up.

Dry, comfortable weather will return for mid-week with seasonable temperatures from Tuesday through Thursday. Some showers will be possible again by late Thursday and Friday, although no washouts are expected.

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