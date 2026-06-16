Comfortable, sunny on Tuesday with few showers possible overnight

PITTSBURGH — Still comfortable and sunny today; highs will be in the mid 70s. A few showers are possible overnight; thunder can’t be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected.

Warmer Wednesday with sun and clouds; temperatures rise to the upper 70s. Late Wednesday night, scattered thunderstorms are expected into early Thursday morning. Storms could turn strong and bring downpours to the area, which could lead to localized flooding. Strong to damaging wind gusts are also possible.

Pleasant conditions are back to end the week and start the weekend, with highs in the 70s. The next chance of showers is possible on Father’s Day evening with steady rain overnight.

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