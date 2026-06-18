I-279 southbound full closures canceled for rest of week

Planned full closures of I-279 have been canceled for Thursday and Friday nights, the Allegheny County Department of Public Works says.

The closures would have affected I-279 southbound (inbound) between the Camp Horne Road exit ramp (Exit 8) and the I-279 South entrance ramp from McKnight Road) in Pittsburgh and Ross, and Ohio townships.

This is the third time the closures have been canceled this week.

However, a single-lane closure of I-279 southbound under Jacks Run Road will be in place from 7 p.m. Thursday through 6 a.m. Friday, as well as from 7 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Saturday.

Next week’s schedule for planned closures is set to be released Friday.

The Allegheny County DPW says the I-279 closures are necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279 between Bellevue Road/Bellpark Drive and Kane Lane in Ross.

Public Works closed Jacks Run Bridge No. 3 on July 3, 2025, after inspectors found corroded steel on its only pier. An average of 4,631 vehicles used the bridge daily before it closed. A replacement project is scheduled for next year.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group