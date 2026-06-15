Cool and comfortable conditions last through Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — It stays cool and very comfortable this afternoon with a mix of clouds and sun; highs will only make it to the upper 60s, around 70 degrees.

Clear and chilly tonight; temperatures will drop to the low 50s and upper 40s!

Still comfortable and sunny Tuesday; highs will be in the low to mid 70s.

A few showers are possible overnight; thunder can’t be ruled out. Severe weather is not expected.

Expect a warmer Wednesday with sun and clouds. Temperatures rise to the upper 70s. Expect humid conditions into Thursday with scattered showers and storms back in the forecast; highs will be around 80 degrees.

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