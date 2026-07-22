Cool and comfortable as winds settle and skies clear

PITTSBURGH — Finally, a quiet stretch of weather! It will be cool and comfortable today with high temperatures only in the low 70s. As winds settle and skies clear tonight, it will turn downright chilly in some neighborhoods with lows Thursday morning in the upper 40s and low 50s.

Temperatures turn more seasonable later in the week, but it will stay comfortable with nighttime lows in the 50s and low 60s.

A beautiful start to the weekend may end a little stormy with the next weak system poised to bring us a chance for showers and storms Sunday.

Overall, very tolerable conditions for late-July standards will continue through the end of the month.

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