County police searching for shooter who killed pregnant 18-year-old

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — County police continue to investigate a shooting that left an 18-year-old pregnant woman dead.

Ja’el Torres was shot and killed at a Clairton apartment building on July 13. She was eight months pregnant, due in August.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Woman dead, man injured in shooting in Clairton

“This isn’t normal. It just isn’t right,” Torres’ aunt Tiara Snyder said through tears. She said she helped raise Torres, who lived with her at her McKeesport home.

“Ja’el liked to joke a lot. She liked to laugh. She liked to dance around,” Snyder said.

She leaves behind five younger siblings she loved playing with and making TikTok videos with.

Torres graduated from McKeesport High School last month with dreams of becoming an orthodontist one day.

“Her and my son both graduated together, and they grew up in a household together so it was extra exciting for both of them,” Snyder said.

The family threw them a joint graduation party early July, unaware it would be the last family celebration Torres would be part of.

The morning of July 13, detectives showed up at Torres’ mom’s home and then her aunt’s.

“She had called me and gave me the terrible news that nobody ever wants to get,” Snyder said.

The shooting happened on Washington Avenue in Clairton. Police got a call about gunfire around 1:30 a.m. The family said Torres’ boyfriend lived in the apartments where the shooting happened.

Torres did not make it to the hospital. A man was also shot and survived.

Torres’ unborn child did not survive the shooting. Torres was going to name her Jae’lani.

The “line is screaming. They’re saying the female is pregnant,” 911 dispatchers told police.

County police are urging anyone with information about the shootings to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS. You can remain anonymous.

“You murdered my niece and her unborn child that didn’t even get to experience life, and it’s just -- it’s not fair. She didn’t deserve this,” Snyder said.

The family is left with anger and questions.

Two days after Torres was killed, her boyfriend was shot and killed at a playground in Homestead.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Clairton, Homestead murder victims were in a relationship, expecting child, family says

Channel 11 asked Allegheny County police if the shootings are connected and who was the target of the first shooting. Investigators declined to answer, citing the ongoing investigation, which they called active.

Torres’ family is focused on honoring her life and getting justice for her and her unborn baby.

“Stuff like this happens and nobody ever wants to come forward. But this isn’t okay,” Snyder said. “It’s two lives… three, actually.”

Torres’ funeral is scheduled for Thursday at Bethlehem Baptist Church.

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