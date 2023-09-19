Cool start to the day; temps jump from lower 50s to 70s with mix of clouds and sun

PITTSBURGH — It will be a cool start to the day Tuesday with a few patches of fog possible in the valleys. Temperatures will jump from the lower 50s to the lower 70s by late afternoon with a nice mix of sun and clouds.

Dry conditions are expected for the remainder of the week along with a warming trend. Highs will reach the upper 70s near 80 degrees by the end of the work week.

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the very latest on the forecast.

Download the WPXI Weather App to stay aware of changing weather conditions.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2023 Cox Media Group