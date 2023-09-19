Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh hosting annual ‘Spay-A-Thon’ for community cats next month

PITTSBURGH — The Humane Animal Rescue of Pittsburgh is hosting its annual Spay-A-Thon for community cats in October.

The event will be held on Oct. 16 and 17.

Community cats are “un-owned cats that live outdoors in the community.”

The event will offer spay and neuter surgeries, rabies vaccines, FVRCP vaccines, flea prevention and ear tips at no cost to their caretakers.

Cats must be in individual traps and covered in a sheet or towel. A minimum of two cats per caregiver will be eligible.

There is a maximum of 15 slots per person, per drop-off time.

For more information, click here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group