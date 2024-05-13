A cool start to Monday with temps climbing to the 70s

PITTSBURGH — You’ll need multiple wardrobes to get through the day Monday.

A jacket will be a good idea to start the day with temperatures in the 40s across much of the area. We’ll be pushing 70 degrees by lunch and some neighborhoods will be closing in on 80 degrees by the end of the day. It will be a dry day Monday. So, enjoy that sunshine.

We’re back to clouds Tuesday. Scattered light rain showers will move in during the morning hours on Tuesday with another chance for rain and a few storms in the evening.

Wednesday looks like a steadier rain through the day with the chance of thunder.

Thursday will be mostly dry with showers back in the area to close out the week.

Download the WPXI Weather App for the latest weather alerts while you are on the go.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group