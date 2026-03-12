Cooler temperatures return, highs only in the low 40s

PITTSBURGH — Find the heavier coat again!

Cooler air returns this morning following the front that blasted through the area yesterday with strong thunderstorms.

Highs on Thursday will only be in the low 40s, but it will feel like it’s in the 30s much of the day. A few flurries are possible but nothing will stick.

A wind advisory has been issued for Friday from 8am to midnight. Winds will gust to 50 mph during the day with spotty power outages possible. Friday could see a few isolated showers, but Saturday and Sunday look dry.

Make sure to get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News on WPXI. Don’t forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group