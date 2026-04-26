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Trump evacuated after security incident at White House correspondents dinner; no sign of injuries

By The Associated Press
APTOPIX Trump White House Correspondents Dinner President Donald Trump arrives to the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Allison Robbert) (Allison Robbert/AP)
By The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and other top leaders of the United States were evacuated from an annual dinner of White House correspondents on Saturday night after an unspecified threat. There did not immediately appear to be any injuries.

The Secret Service and other authorities swarmed the banquet hall as guests ducked under tables by the hundreds. “Out of the way, sir!” someone yelled. Others yelled to duck.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

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