Dry day ahead after chilly Monday morning

A clear sky will allow temperatures to fall through the 40s quickly this evening. Make sure to grab a warm coat before you head out the door Monday morning. Expect wake-up temperatures to be in the 20s and low 30s. It will be a dry Monday with more clouds moving in later in the day ahead of the next system that will move in on Tuesday. Highs will reach the low to mid-50s in the afternoon.

Area-wide rain is expected Tuesday with highs in the mid-50s. Rainfall amounts could be around a half-inch for some from Tuesday into Wednesday. Lingering rain showers are possible Wednesday morning with gusty winds around 30-35 mph. Behind this system comes colder air that will follow for Thanksgiving Day and for Black Friday shopping. Both days will feature highs around the freezing mark with wind chills in the 20s. A cold wind over the lakes will bring the chance for scattered lake effect snow showers to the area from time to time towards the end of the week, especially north of Pittsburgh.

