Dry for much of Thursday before unsettled weather moves in for the holiday weekend

PITTSBURGH — There will be a break from the damp weather, but it will last for too long.

Thursday will be dry much of the day with showers lingering south of I-70 for part of the morning. A few peeks of sun are possible this afternoon.

Unsettled weather moves for the start of the holiday weekend with rain returning from south to north Friday afternoon and evening. Off and on rain will last through the day Saturday with heavy pockets of rain from time to time. Much of the area could see and inch and a half to two inches of rain through Saturday night.

Sunday and Monday will have some lingering showers, but most of the daylight hours will be dry, and it will be warmer with highs making it into the lower 70s.

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