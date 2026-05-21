11 Investigates: Officers involved in shooting in jail cell violated department policy

MUNHALL, Pa. — Officers involved in a shooting that happened in a jail cell may have violated department policy.

It happened last year at the Munhall Police Department and we first showed it to you when Chief Investigator Rick Earle got a hold of video of the incident last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>>11 Investigates: Exclusive jail cell shooting video

The officers in question apparently violated department policy by taking a gun into the holding cell, but we’ve also learned they never faced any disciplinary action

Video from a body-worn camera shows a Munhall police officer struggling in a jail cell with Chris Allie, who was arrested after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend.

Both officers use tasers, but they don’t work because of Allie’s heavy jacket.

Allie, police say, then begins choking the officer as they fall onto the bench.

The officer pulls his gun and fires three shots, hitting Allie in the chest. He survives.

While the DA cleared the officer in the shooting, 11 Investigates has learned the officers apparently violated department policy by taking a gun into the cell.

According to the Munhall police department policy obtained by 11 Investigates, an officer transporting a prisoner, after getting out of the police car, shall “secure his sidearm by using one of the gun lockers in the processing area.”

The policy also says, “at no time shall a prisoner be processed in any manner by anyone bearing a sidearm.”

It also outlines procedures for dealing with a prisoner in a holding cell.

“Absolutely no officers with sidearms are permitted in the detention area while prisoners are being held or processed,” the policy said.

Sources tell 11 Investigates the officers were not disciplined because they never received a copy of the department policy.

When 11 Investigates spoke with the district attorney, he was critical of the decision to take a gun into the cell.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 11 Investigates Exclusive: DA reacts to police holding cell shooting

“He was introducing deadly force into a situation that was not secured,” DA Zappala said. “The other is taking a firearm into that holding cell without the appropriate support. Now, there was another officer there, but I don’t think it was the appropriate support.”

Channel 11 reached out to the Munhall police chief multiple times, but never heard back.

Allie was charged with assaulting the officer.

He is awaiting trial and has retained a civil attorney who is exploring filing a lawsuit against Munhall Police.

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