EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: Temps in the 90s again with chance for pop-up storms

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be our sixth straight day near or above the 90-degree mark. Temperatures should briefly touch the mid-90s this afternoon with heat indices close to 100 again. A few storms will bubble up north of Pittsburgh this afternoon and while coverage won’t be widespread, one or two storms could turn briefly strong.

Tonight will be warm and uncomfortable, again with highs Saturday in the low to mid-90s.

The highest chance for storms over the next several days will come with a cold front on Sunday. Behind that, highs will drop into the 80s early next week with overnight lows becoming more tolerable...at least temporarily!

