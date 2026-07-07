Flash Flood Warning issued for multiple local counties; scattered storms continue Tuesday

PITTSBURGH — Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties are under a Flash Flood Warning.

The warning is expected to last until 11:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning 7/6/2026 Flash Flood Warning 7/6/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

Click here to track the rain with LIVE RADAR.

Scattered storms will bring the threat of heavy rain again on Tuesday, especially south and east of Pittsburgh.

Slow-moving storms will focus on heavy downpours, continuing the threat for flooding through the afternoon and evening. A few storms may also bring the threat of damaging winds.

We’ll finally get some breaks in the stormy pattern Wednesday with less of a chance of widespread storms, but another system continues storm chances back to the area Thursday and Friday.

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