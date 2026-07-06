Truck smashes into auto repair shop in Shaler Township

SHALER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A truck smashed into an auto repair shop in Shaler Township on Monday.

Allegheny County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 960 block of Route 8 (William Flynn Highway) at 6:25 p.m.

A truck had punched a large hole through the corner and side wall of Jim Anderson Auto LLC.

No injuries were reported.

Channel 11 has a crew at the scene and is actively working to learn more.

Tune in to Channel 11 News at 11 p.m. for the latest updates.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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