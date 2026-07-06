2 killed when tree falls on tent in Pennsylvania campground, report says

DICKINSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were reportedly killed when a tree fell on a tent at a Pennsylvania campground.

NBC affiliate WGAL reports that it happened the evening of July 4 at the Mountain Creek Campground in Dickinson Township, Cumberland County.

Both victims were pronounced dead on scene. They were identified as 45-year-old Pamela Landis and her son, 11-year-old Andre Landis, both of St. Thomas.

The Cumberland County coroner confirmed the tree fell due to severe storms in the area, WGAL reports.

Mountain Creek Campground issued this statement Sunday on social media:

“It is with great sorrow that we share the heartbreaking news that two members of our camping community lost their lives during last night’s destructive and devastating storm.

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of this mother and son. We extend our deepest condolences to their family, friends, and all who knew and loved them.

“During this incredibly difficult time, we ask that you please keep their family and loved ones in your thoughts and prayers. We also ask that you respect the privacy of those grieving as they navigate this unimaginable loss.

“The Mountain Creek Campground community is a family, and today we grieve together."

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