Man waves down firefighters in Clairton after being shot multiple times

Members of the Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue said Allegheny County Police and City of Clairton Police are investigating. — A man who was shot multiple times received help from firefighters in Clairton on Monday.

Members of the Jefferson Hills Fire-Rescue team said a fire engine was traveling near the intersection of State Route 837 and St. Clair Avenue at around 1:26 p.m. when a man flagged them down for help.

A spokesperson said firefighters realized he had been shot several times in his “lower body” when they got out to help him. The man then collapsed to the ground and firefighters began giving him life-saving care. Medics arrived soon after and took the victim to a local hospital. His condition has not been released at this time.

The Allegheny County Police Department and City of Clairton Police are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 1-833-ALL-TIPS or to call 911.

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