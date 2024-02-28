Flood Watch issued for parts of Pittsburgh region; temps will drop quickly later

PITTSBURGH — Rain and storms to start the day Wednesday with a fast drop in temperatures for the afternoon and evening.

Heavy rain will be possible, especially from Pittsburgh south where a Flood Watch has been issued. Some areas could see more than an inch of rain today.

The strongest storms will move through the area around lunchtime as colder air pushes in. Temperatures will drop from near 60 down into the upper 30s by evening with wind chills in the 20s expected by Thursday morning. A snow shower or two can’t be ruled out by evening.

It will be a much colder day on Thursday despite some sunshine. Highs will only make it into the upper 30s. Wind chills will be in the 20s much of the day.

