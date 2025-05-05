Fog to start, unsettled weather continues throughout the day

PITTSBURGH — Watch for areas of dense fog heading out the door Monday. Fog is not everywhere, but there are some areas where visibility is less than one hundred feet.

Unsettled weather continues through Tuesday night.

Showers and storms will once again fire up Monday afternoon and Monday evening. Gusty winds, large hail and localized flooding will be the biggest concerns with any storms that form. Make sure to stay weather aware and check the latest forecast.

Much cooler Tuesday as clouds and showers linger, thunder is possible later in the afternoon and evening. We will finally get a break in this pattern starting Wednesday with dry and pleasant conditions expected for the remained for the week.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group