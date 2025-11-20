Foggy start to Thursday before cloudy skies later on

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog and haze could reduce visibility in spots early Thursday, so allow some extra time as you head out.

Clouds will stick around through the day but high temps will climb back near 50, a little above normal for this time of the year.

Pack the umbrella on Friday and plan for rain, especially after lunch and into the evening.

Off and on showers will mix with periods of steadier rain at times, keeping roads wet and dampening your evening plans.

A few leftover showers early Saturday will wrap up by noon, leaving dry weather for Light Up Night in Pittsburgh as the Holiday season gets underway.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group