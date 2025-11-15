Gusty, cloudy, much colder Sunday ahead

It will be cloudy and mild with gusty showers through the evening. Temperatures will fall behind the cold front with lows falling into the 40s late tonight.

It will be cloudy, windy and much colder Sunday, with highs in the mid-40s and wind gusts around 30-35 mph keeping wind chills in the 30s through the day. A few flurries or sprinkles are possible throughout the day with a northwest wind coming over the lakes.

Expect a cold start Monday morning with clouds and then breaks for more sunshine in the afternoon. Highs will be mid-40s. Wet weather returns later Tuesday with the potential for snow showers mainly north of RT 422 in our far northern counties.

