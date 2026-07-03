Heat and storms will impact your holiday weekend plans

PITTSBURGH — Heat and storms will impact your plans heading into 4th of July weekend.

The Extreme Heat Warning has been extended for most of the area until 8 p.m. Saturday with the heat index near 100 degrees.

A stray shower or storm could pop up late Friday and Friday evening. The best chance will be north of Pittsburgh.

Scattered strong to severe storms are possible Saturday, and while not everyone will see storms, any storms that develop could bring damaging winds and downpours. The best chance of a storm is during the afternoon and evening hours which could impact picnic or firework plans.

Storm chances continue Sunday, and while temperatures will cool off a bit, the heavy rain chances will continue.

Severe Weather Team 11 will know more about when and where storms will be most likely as we head into the weekend, so check out the live forecast updates on Channel 11 News and download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

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