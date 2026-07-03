Man accused of following driver to Verona home, making threats while DUI

VERONA, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he chased another driver back to their house while under the influence.

Information shared by the Verona Police Department on Thursday said the incident began along Second Street at 4:50 p.m.

Reports to officers said that a confrontation broke out stemming from a road rage incident, verbal threats were made and a gun was present.

Police said a man involved followed the other party back to their home on Vogels Lane, where they made threats before fleeing the area.

Officers said they found that man a short time later and learned he had been intoxicated during the incident.

The suspect was taken to the Allegheny County Jail and has been charged with terroristic threats, DUI and disorderly conduct.

Channel 11 is working to learn the suspect’s name and will share more details on the arrest once they are made available.

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