YOUNGWOOD, Pa. — The roof of a building collapsed in Westmoreland County on Thursday.

Westmoreland County dispatchers said emergency crews were called to the 300 block of Depot Street in Youngwood at 3:01 p.m.

“We have a three-story abandoned building with the whole roof caved in onto the third floor,” Youngwood Fire Chief Lloyd Crago said.

No one was inside the house when the roof came down.

Engineers were called to the scene to determine if the building would need to be demolished.

“We have an apartment building right next to it; a two-story building with apartments in it that have tenants in it. We have them evacuated as we wait and see what the outcome is going to be with the engineers,” Crago said.

The building was bowing out slightly on the left and right sides, firefighters say.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Roof of building collapses in Westmoreland County The roof of a building collapsed in Westmoreland County on Thursday. (WPXI/WPXI)

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