Highs in the 70s on Tuesday, showers move in this evening

PITTSBURGH — It will be another very pleasant-looking day with warmer temperatures this afternoon. Highs will push well into the 70s.

Showers will move through Tuesday night with a slight chance of a clap of thunder. Rain will be gone by Wednesday morning, leaving us with another pretty decent day.

The next chance for severe weather is late Wednesday night and Thursday, with another shot at powerful thunderstorms and damaging winds. There could be two rounds of thunderstorms. One round very late Wednesday night, with another potential blast around midday Thursday.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 app for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group