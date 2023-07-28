Hottest day of the week, possibly the summer Friday with temps in the 90s

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for the hottest day of the week and quite possibly the summer. Temperatures this afternoon will climb into the low 90s with head indices in the upper 90s. Most of the day will be dry until we get into this evening. A complex of storms will dive southeast out of Ohio and could bring a threat for heavy rainfall damaging wind gusts.

Additional showers and storms could move through overnight with one last batch moving through late-day Saturday. Temperatures and humidity trend downward for Sunday with highs early next week around 80 degrees. Overnight lows will dip into the 50s so great sleeping weather on the way again!

Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 throughout the day today as we track storms and how high those heat indices get.

