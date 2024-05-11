Allegheny County fugitive accused of leading police on chase arrested in Florida

PITTSBURGH — An Allegheny County fugitive on the run for weeks is back in custody in Pittsburgh.

Hermas Craddock was flown from Central Florida to Pittsburgh Friday afternoon.

He was originally arrested on April 9 after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase and nearly ramming two cruisers.

Craddock was released on non-monetary bond by magisterial district judge Xander Orenstein.

Authorities found him in Polk County, Florida.

Channel 11 was there, attempting to question Craddock Friday. He did not respond to any questions.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd had plenty to say the day Craddock was captured by his deputies.

“If you want to see a total failure of a judge, here is a picture,” Judd said, holding a photo of Orenstein, blasting for releasing Craddock in the first place.

“You don’t have a qualified judge here, you have a nut with a black coat on. You need to think about that. People are depending on judges to be fair and impartial, not letting violent criminals back into the community.”

Orenstein has come under fire recently for three bail decisions in particular.

Orenstein released Craddock as well as Daniel Velazquez, who is accused of attacking an elderly man downtown, and Yan Cepeda, who allegedly brought drugs to Pittsburgh on a Greyhound bus.

Cepeda, like Craddock, fled the area and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office spent $30,000 to send detectives to New York to track him down.

Channel 11 was there as he was brought back to Pittsburgh last week.

“We have to use all these resources to go down and leave the state and bring people back budgetarily and financially, it’s a hardship,” said Allegheny County Sheriff Kevin Kraus.

Orenstein has been pulled from hearing arraignments until further notice.

Craddock is due back in court on May 22.

