Light snow to start the day, falling temperatures this afternoon

PITTSBURGH — Light snow showers to start the day. Breezy conditions with falling temperatures for the afternoon.

Most areas will have light snow showers for the Thursday morning commute. It will be less than a half inch, but the morning timing could make it slippery for the drive to work and school.

Temperatures will fall from the lower 30s to the mid 20s this afternoon as northwest winds pick up. Winds will gust to 25 mph.

Near record cold settles in late Thursday and early Friday with overnight lows currently forecast to drop to 12 degrees. Wind chills will dip near zero early Friday so have the extra layers, hats, and gloves ready. Try to limit time outdoors for your pets and watch for frozen pipes.

The weekend looks dry but cold with highs in the mid 30s.

Make sure to check the latest forecast with Severe Weather Team 11 on Channel 11 News. Don’t forget to download the WPXI Weather app for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group