Mild start to the day, next system rolls through this weekend

PITTSBURGH — You’ll just need a light rain jacket as you head out the door on Friday. It’s a very mild start to the day with temperatures in the low 60s! A cold front is moving through, which will allow temperatures to drop slowly throughout the day. By late Friday afternoon, we’ll be in the low 50s - which is still well above normal.

There could be areas of patchy drizzle or light showers through Friday evening, but the steady rain is finished (for now). Saturday should start out mainly dry with temperatures in the low 40s.

The next system will roll through late Saturday, bringing steady periods of rain Saturday night with snow mixing in north closer to I-80. For the rest of us, cooler air will allow a changeover to wet snow late Sunday into Monday morning. At this time, ground temperatures and air temperatures look too marginal for any significant accumulation.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group