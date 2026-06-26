Here’s when northbound I-279 will close overnight next week for bridge demolition work

The northbound lanes of I-279 will close overnight five times this week.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works released the schedule for overnight closures of I-279 next week, which officials say is necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

The planned closures of northbound I-279 between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road are as follows:

From 9 p.m. Monday, June 29 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 30

From 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 1

From 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 2

The HOV lanes will close in the northbound direction at 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until the directional switch is made at 6 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are weather-dependent.

When I-279 northbound is fully closed, the following detours will be in place:

I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Periodic closures of I‑279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected through August. County officials will release a schedule of closures every Friday until the project is complete.

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