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Here’s when northbound I-279 will close overnight next week for bridge demolition work

By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com
Jacks Run Road Bridge The Allegheny County Department of Public Works released the schedule for overnight closures of I-279 next week, which officials say is necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.
By Jess Shannon, WPXI.com

The northbound lanes of I-279 will close overnight five times this week.

The Allegheny County Department of Public Works released the schedule for overnight closures of I-279 next week, which officials say is necessary to demolish Jacks Run Bridge No. 3, which carries Jacks Run Road over I-279.

The planned closures of northbound I-279 between the McKnight Road/Evergreen Road exit ramp (Exit 4) and the I-279 North on-ramp from Camp Horne Road are as follows:

  • From 9 p.m. Monday, June 29 through 5 a.m. Tuesday, June 30
  • From 9 p.m. Tuesday, June 30 through 5 a.m. Wednesday, July 1
  • From 9 p.m. Wednesday, July 1 through 5 a.m. Thursday, July 2

The HOV lanes will close in the northbound direction at 9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday until the directional switch is made at 6 a.m. the following morning.

The closures are weather-dependent.

When I-279 northbound is fully closed, the following detours will be in place:

  • I-279 northbound traffic will be detoured back to I-279 using McKnight Road, Babcock Boulevard, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.
  • Union Avenue traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Gass Road, Highland Avenue, Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.
  • Cemetery Lane traffic to I-279 northbound will be detoured using Perry Highway, Rochester Road, Lowries Run Road, and Camp Horne Road.

Periodic closures of I‑279 and the I-279/I-579 HOV lanes are expected through August. County officials will release a schedule of closures every Friday until the project is complete.

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