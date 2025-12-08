Mix of snow, rain create slick roads for Monday

PITTSBURGH — The light mix of snow and rain early this evening has left damp roads that may turn slick or icy tonight. Mostly to partly cloudy overnight, lows around 20 degrees.

The active weather pattern continues this week with the cold air staying in place on Monday and Tuesday.

Wind chills on Monday morning will be in the single digits in spots. Highs on Monday will only make it to the upper 20s with wind chills in the teens through the day!

A few snow showers are possible on Tuesday, around midday, mainly north of Pittsburgh, with highs near freezing.

Wion dy with a cold rain Wednesday as temperatures rise to around 40 degrees. The cold rain will mix with wet snow showers on Wednesday evening before ending.

Much colder air will arrive next weekend, with the chance of snow showers on Friday night and Saturday.

Make sure to check the very latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Don't forget to download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group