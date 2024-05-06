More clouds than sun Monday with a stray shower possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be a foggy start for some of you on your way out the door Monday. Watch for reduced visibility and quick changes through mid-morning.

We’ll see more clouds than sun Monday with only a stray shower in a spot or two. Much of the day will just be gray with high temperatures pushing into the mid-70s.

There will be several systems that try to cross the area this week. Showers and thunderstorms are possible Tuesday night, Wednesday night and again Thursday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated forecasts for your neighborhood in each and every newscast.

The week will close out much cooler with high temperatures Friday, Saturday and Sunday only in the 60s.

