Morning clouds give way to sun Monday as temps climb into 80s

PITTSBURGH — Morning clouds will give way to some sunshine Monday afternoon as temperatures jump into the lower 80s across the area.

You’ll notice an increase in heat and humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. It will be very warm with highs in the mid 80s. The weather will turn a bit unsettled the second half of the week with a few showers on Wednesday. Thursday and Friday will see on-and-off showers will cooler temperatures heading into the weekend.

Make sure to check the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the WPXI Weather App for weather alerts and forecasts while you are on the go!

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group