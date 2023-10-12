Most of Thursday will be dry, isolated shower possible

PITTSBURGH — Overnight clouds prevented temperatures from dropping quite as far this morning. An isolated shower can’t be ruled out today but most of the day will be dry with the highest chance for a shower north of Pittsburgh this afternoon.

Clouds give way to sunshine Friday with temperatures bouncing back into the upper 60s. Enjoy it before steady rain gets here on Saturday. In fact, rain could arrive as early as the pre-dawn hours with off and on rain through Saturday night. Brief periods of heavy rain are possible Saturday evening although severe weather is not expected.

Most of the rain this weekend will take place Saturday with mainly just morning showers on Sunday. Still, plenty of clouds through Monday with the potential for more light, scattered showers. Temperatures look to stay well below normal early next week with highs stuck in the low to mid-50s.

