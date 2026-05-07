Mostly dry heading into the weekend, cool temperatures across much of the area

PITTSBURGH — Most of Thursday and Friday will be dry, but a stray shower can’t be ruled out either day. The better chance of seeing a spotty shower will be Friday.

It will be cool both days with highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s across much of the area. Patchy frost will be possible again Friday morning in areas primarily north of Allegheny county.

The weekend will not be a washout. While we are looking for wet weather to settle in for the start of the weekend, much of Saturday afternoon will be dry. Mother’s day will start dry, but showers will be possible by late in the day.

High temperatures this weekend will still be a bit below normal with highs both days in the 60s.

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