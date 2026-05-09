Mother’s Day to start with clouds, passing showers

PITTSBURGH — It will be partly cloudy early this evening with temperatures in the 60s. Showers and a few thunderstorms will drop in from the north between 8 p.m. and midnight. A few storms could be strong to severe, mainly north of Pittsburgh this evening.

Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and hail are possible. Make sure to stay weather aware. As this line drops across the area later this evening, it will weaken. Clouds and a few lingering showers are possible after midnight with temperatures in the low 50s.

Mother’s Day will start with clouds and a chance of a few passing showers in spots early, mainly before noon. Clouds will break for some late afternoon sunshine, and highs will be in the low to mid-60s.

Dry weather is expected Sunday evening into the start of the workweek. We’ll see sun and clouds on Monday, which will be cool, with highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday will start cold in the 30s, but sunshine will help temperatures rise to the mid-60s. Rain will develop into Wednesday with a chance of thunder. Cooler air is expected to follow for Thursday with highs around 60 degrees.

Next weekend, temperatures will turn much warmer, as highs are expected to soar well into the 70s.

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