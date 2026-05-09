K-9 deployed, man tased after incident at Allegheny County business, police say

PITCAIRN, Pa. — Police have filed charges against a man after an incident at an Allegheny County business on Saturday.

Online court records show Dante Dearring, 27, of Pitcairn, is charged with criminal trespass, theft, unlawful restraint, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness.

According to the criminal complaint, Pitcairn police were called to a business on Broadway Avenue at 10:58 a.m. for reports of a man arguing with staff. The man also reportedly stole a bike from the business and fled.

Police searched the area and found the suspect, records say. An officer, knowing that the suspect was “not cooperative” during a previous incident, drew his taser and ordered him to get on the ground.

The officer says he gave numerous commands before tasing the suspect, but he refused to comply, records say. When the officer told the suspect he was going to deploy a K-9, he started to get on the ground.

Officers kept the dog out of the vehicle, and the suspect was taken into custody once backup arrived.

Police say the suspect, identified as Dearring, was found to have a bottle of wine in his pocket.

Police later interviewed people at the business. The 911 caller claimed Dearring came inside and asked for an air pump. When he was told there wasn’t one, he allegedly started fighting and arguing with people.

The caller claimed that Dearring blocked the door so customers couldn’t leave, making them scared. Dearring then allegedly grabbed a bike and fled.

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