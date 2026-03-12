Much colder today ahead of windy Friday

PITTSBURGH — It’s much colder today as temperatures struggle just to get out of the 30s this afternoon! Winds will slowly back off with at least a few peeks of sun, so it won’t be a horrible day.

After a chilly start Friday, we’ll bounce back nicely into the 50s but fierce wind gusts will take over during the second half of the day. Steady winds of 20 to 30mph are expected with gusts that could reach 50mph at times. Tie any loose outdoor belongings today or early tomorrow!

Behind the wind, temperatures drop to more seasonable levels Saturday but with dry conditions for the big St. Patrick’s Day parade. Another surge of warmth is expected Sunday before a strong front blasts through Monday, bringing rain and wind followed by a return to winter-like conditions for the middle of next week. Highs may not make it out of the 20s by Tuesday before a slow moderation closer to next weekend.

