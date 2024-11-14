Much-needed rain coming Thursday

PITTSBURGH — Grab the umbrella as you get started today. It will be a rainy, breezy, raw day.

The steadiest rain will fall from mid-morning to late afternoon with scattered showers lingering into Thursday night. Most areas will pick up about a half inch of much-needed rain through Thursday night.

It will be brisk Thursday with temperatures stuck in the 40s all day. The southeast wind gusting to 25 mph will add to the cold.

We’ll dry out after a quick morning shower Friday and should be dry through the weekend with highs in the 50s.

