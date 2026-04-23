NFL Draft hours look dry, few showers possible early Friday

PITTSBURGH — Most of the actual NFL Draft hours will be dry with the draft only taking place Thursday and Friday evenings and Saturday afternoon.

Thursday will be dry and warm with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will approach 80 degrees during the afternoon.

A few showers are possible Friday, but most of the them will be gone by the time day two of the draft starts at 7pm.

Rain is likely Saturday. However, most of the rain showers will be during the morning. It will be much cooler with highs in the mid 60s.

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