Off-and-on rain continues Wednesday with possible thunderstorms bringing lightning, heavy downpours

PITTSBURGH — One more day of wet weather before a much-deserved break to close out the week. Rain showers will move back in during the morning commute.

Rain will continue off and on through the day. Thunderstorms could bring lightning and heavy downpours, but the threat for damaging winds is low.

It won’t rain all day, but have backup plans ready for anything you have scheduled outside.

This will be the last of the rainy days for a while with sunshine, cooler temperatures and lower humidity heading in for the close of the week.

