Patchy fog to start the morning; clouds, humidity decrease through the day

PITTSBURGH — Patchy fog will kick off the morning for some. Clouds will decrease along with the humidity. Highs will reach the upper 70s, around 80 degrees.

Friday will be sunny and much warmer; highs will reach the mid-80s. The humidity will increase Friday evening with rain expected to develop overnight into Saturday morning.

The weekend will start warm and muggy with the chance of showers and storms through the day on Saturday and into Sunday morning.

Tune in for the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Make sure to download the WPXI Weather App for the latest weather updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group