0 LIVE UPDATES: Many roads still impacted by flooding in the Pittsburgh region

PITTSBURGH - Heavy rain and storms moving through the area Thursday are leading to flooding in many locations. Flash Flood Warnings are in effect. Additional rounds of rain and potentially severe storms are expected throughout the day.

UPDATE (10:30p.m.): As of this time there are still nearly a dozen roads impacted by flooding in Allegheny County. PennDOT says the following roads are closed or restricted:

Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township has a lane restriction on the bridge near Kirland Drive;

A single-lane of traffic is open on southbound Route 28 between the Harmar (Exit 11) and RIDC Drive (Exit 10) interchanges in Harmar Township;

Route 3109 (University Boulevard) southbound lane restriction between Stoops Ferry Road and Robert Morris University in Moon Township;

Route 837 (East Carson Street) between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough is closed to traffic;

Route 1016 (Log Cabin Road) between Little Deer Creek Road and Butler Logan Road in Indiana and Frazer Townships is closed to traffic;

Single-lane alternating traffic on Route 4002 (Geyer Road) between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard in Reserve and Shaler townships;

Route 2046 (Streets Run Road) in Baldwin Borough and the City of Pittsburgh is closed to traffic;

Route 4032 (Fern Hollow Road) in Sewickley Hills Borough closed to traffic;

Route 130 (Sandy Creek Road) the Municipality of Penn Hills is closed to traffic; and

Route 3094 (Bocktown Road) between Route 51 and Beaver County in Crescent Township is closed to traffic.

UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): Washington Boulevard has reopened after today's flooding.

ALERT: Washington Blvd has reopened. — Pgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) July 12, 2019

UPDATE (6:45 p.m.): The soutbound lanes of Route 28 between Millvale in Pittsburgh have reopened, PennDOT says. The are of Route 28 near Harmar still has one lane closed southbound.

UPDATE (6:00 p.m.): One lane of Route 28 southbound has reopened in the Harmar Township area. Both lanes had been closed for several hours due to flooding and debris that covered the road.

#BREAKING: PennDOT confirms they’ve opened one lane on Route 28 inbound in Harmar. The inbound lanes between the 40th and 31st bridges remain closed. Live updates NEXT on Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/fevuyCU7GP — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (5:43 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning for part of Washington County could mean winds reaching up to 60 miles per hour.

WASHINGTON-DAMAGING WINDS possible with this storm. LIVE tracking on Storm Tracker Doppler 11 Radar-Next Channel 11 News pic.twitter.com/vy6qJlAe82 — Stephen Cropper (@WPXICropper) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (4:31 p.m.): The following Allegheny County Roads are closed or restricted due to flooding:

Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall is closed to traffic;

Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township is closed to traffic;

Southbound Route 28 near the 31st Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh is closed to traffic;

Southbound Route 28 between the Harmar (Exit 11) and RIDC Drive (Exit 10) interchanges in Harmar Township is closed to traffic;

A single-lane restriction on southbound Route 28 at the Shaler Waterworks in Shaler Township;

Route 8 south of McCulley Road in Hampton Township is closed to traffic;

Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) is closed to traffic;

Route 3109 (University Boulevard) southbound lane restriction between Stoops Ferry Road and Robert Morris University in Moon Township;

Single-lane lane restriction on Route 65 in each direction at Quaker Village Drive in Leetsdale Borough;

Route 837 (East Carson Street) between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough is closed to traffic;

Route 1016 (Log Cabin Road) between Little Deer Creek Road and Butler Logan Road in Indiana and Frazer Townships is closed to traffic;

Route 908 (Bakerstown Road) at the intersection with Russelton/Little Deer Creek Road in West Deer Township is closed to traffic;

Single-lane alternating traffic on Route 4002 (Geyer Road) between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard in Reserve and Shaler townships;

Route 2046 (Streets Run Road) in Baldwin Borough and the City of Pittsburgh is closed to traffic;

Route 4032 (Fern Hollow Road) in Sewickley Hills Borough closed to traffic;Route 4011 (Babcock Boulevard) between Thompson Run Road and McKnight Road in Ross Township is closed to traffic;

Route 130 (Sandy Creek Road) the Municipality of Penn Hills is closed to traffic;

Route 2058 (Verona Road) between Route 130 and Route 380 in the Municipality of Penn Hills is closed to traffic;

Route 3094 (Bocktown Road) between Route 51 and Beaver County in Crescent Township is closed to traffic;

Route 51 between Stoops Ferry Road and Beaver County in Moon and Crescent townships is closed to traffic;

Route 1019 (Butler Road) between Hite Road and Freeport Road in Springdale and Frazer townships is closed to traffic;

Route 4029 (McAleer Road) between Rochester Road and Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township and Franklin Park Borough; and

Route 4022 (Mt. Nebo Road) under I-279 (Parkway North) in Ohio Township is closed to traffic.

UPDATE (3:09 p.m.): A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been has been issued for parts of Beaver County until 3:30 p.m.

UPDATE (2:59 p.m.): While we are currently in a bit of a break between storms, another line of severe weather is expceted to move through during the evening commute.

Allegheny County Emergency Services is warning people who are planning to be on the roads between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to plan accordingly, and find alternate routes if possible.

"ACES also advises municipalities and members of the public to take the opportunity to check that the routing of rain downspouts is away from homes and structures, and that storm grates are clear," a statement from the county said.

UPDATE (2:35 p.m.): A Flash Flood Warning is in place for parts of Fayette and Green counties until 4:15 p.m.

UPDATE (2:15 p.m.): The following roads in Allegheny County are closed for flooding.

• Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall is closed to traffic;

• Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township is closed to traffic;

• Southbound Route 28 near the 31st Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh is closed to traffic;

• Southbound Route 28 between the Harmar (Exit 11) and RIDC Park (Exit 10) interchanges in Harmar Township is closed to traffic;

• Route 8 south of McCulley Road in Hampton Township is closed to traffic;

• Route 4011 (Rochester Road) between Sloop Road and Sewickley-Oakmont Road is closed to traffic;

• Lane restrictions on Route 4003 (McKnight Road) between I-279 and Nelson Run Road;

• Southbound Route 51 between Bausman Street and Edgebrook Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh is closed to traffic;

• Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) is closed to traffic;

• Route 3109 (University Boulevard) southbound lane restriction between Stoops Ferry Road and Robert Morris University in Moon Township;

• Southbound Route 65 at Quaker Village Drive in Leetsdale Borough is closed to traffic;

• Route 837 (East Carson Street) between the Glenwood Bridge and Becks Run Road in Baldwin Borough is closed to traffic;

• Route 1016 (Log Cabin Road) between Little Deer Creek Road and Butler Logan Road in Indiana and Frazer Townships is closed to traffic;

• Route 908 (Bakerstown Road) at the intersection with Russelton/Little Deer Creek Road in West Deer Township is closed to traffic;

• Route 4029 (McAleer Road) between Rochester Road and Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township and Franklin Park Borough; and

• Route 4022 (Mt. Nebo Road) under I-279 (Parkway North) in Ohio Township is closed to traffic.

UPDATE (2 p.m.): According to PennDOT, Route 28 southbound remains closed between the 40th and 31st street bridges. It’s also closed between Harmar and RIDC Park.

UPDATE: @PennDOTNews says Route 28 southbound remains closed between the 40th and 31st street bridges. It’s also closed between Harmar and RIDC Park. Crews are still cleaning, no timetable on when it will reopen. #WPXIStorm — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 11, 2019

There's no timetable on when it'll reopen.

UPDATE (1:10 p.m.): A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of Fayette and Greene counties.

Flash Flood Warning for Fayette and Greene Counties until 4 p.m. #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/qBrA4RqMwk — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (1 p.m.): A state of emergency has been declared in O’Hara Township. Residents are being advised to leave low-lying areas.

UPDATE (12:51 p.m.): A Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 1:30 p.m. for southern Allegheny, central Westmoreland and central Washington counties.

UPDATE (12:30 p.m.): A sinkhole has opened up along McKnight Road, at the entrance to the Waldorf Apartments, after an 8-inch storm drain line collapsed, officials said.

Residents of the apartments need to used the Chick-fil-A entrance to enter and exit.

There’s a sink hole along McKnight Ciricle at Waldorf Park. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/3xEznHEWK7 — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) July 11, 2019

The rain is slowing down and you can see how deep this is. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/HNLcynPl2k — Aaron Saks (@AaronWPXI) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (12:20 p.m.): Southbound Route 28 in Harmar Township is closed because of flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said.

Southbound Route 28 will remain closed between the Harmar Exit (Exit 11) and RIDC Park (Exit 10) until further notice.

UPDATE (12:18 p.m.): The “bathtub” section of westbound Interstate 376 (Parkway East) has reopened, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. It was closed for a short time because of flooding.

UPDATE (12:13 p.m.): A driver had to be rescued from their car amid flooding on Route 30 near Nichols way.

Flooding along Rt 30 near Nichols Way. The driver of this white Mercedes has to be rescued from the car before crews pushed the car out of the flood waters. #WPXI pic.twitter.com/Q7tLQxmS6l — Shelley Bortz WPXI (@WPXIShelley) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (12:10 p.m.): Babcock Boulevard is closed at Cemetery Lane.

UPDATE (12:05 p.m.): Several Port Authority of Allegheny County bus routes are taking detours because of flooding, primarily in areas north of the city of Pittsburgh, a spokesperson said.

Detours are impacting the following routes:

Three bus routes (1, 75 and 91) in the Sharpsburg area

Two bus routes (2, 12) in Millvale

The P78, Oakmont Flyer and three routes (55, 56, 59) are detoured because the Mansfield Bridge is closed

UPDATE (12 p.m.): Flash flooding is a threat around the Pittsburgh area this afternoon.

A few showers and storms will continue to cross the area, with the greatest risk of severe storms coming during the late afternoon and evening along a cold front.

Flash Flood Warnings continue until 1:30 p.m. for the areas in the maroon box. More than 2" of rain has fallen. Turn around, don't drown! #PAwx #wpxi pic.twitter.com/AzSvsEZlxq — Danielle Dozier WPXI (@DanielleDozier) July 11, 2019

Any storm that moves through this evening may contain 60 mph wind gusts and one-inch hail. Flash flooding and lightning will also be threats.

Overnight, expect a mostly cloudy sky and some areas of fog. Low temperatures will be in the mid-60s.

High temperatures Friday will be near 80 degrees, with decreasing clouds and less humid air.

UPDATE (11:45 a.m.): The “bathtub” section of westbound Interstate 376 (Parkway East) is closed because of flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced.

All traffic approaching this section of I-376, located between Grant Street and the Fort Pitt Bridge, is being detoured.

The following detour is posted:

From westbound I-376, traffic will take the Grant Street (Exit 71A) off-ramp

Turn left onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

Bear left onto the westbound I-376 ramp toward Fort Pitt Bridge/Airport

End detour

UPDATE (11:40 a.m.): The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has released the following updated list of state routes that are closed or restricted in Allegheny County because of flooding:

Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall is closed to traffic

Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Lewis Avenue and Powers Run Road in Blawnox Borough and O’Hara Township is closed to traffic

Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township is closed to traffic

Route 4002 (Geyer Road) between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard in Reserve and Shaler Townships is closed to traffic

I-279 (Parkway North) northbound lane restriction over Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township

Intersection of Boyce Road (Route 3006) and Mayview Road (Route 3005) in South Fayette Township is closed to traffic

Route 50 between Boden Drive and Hope Street in Scott Township is closing to traffic

Southbound Route 28 near the 31st Bridge in the City of Pittsburgh is closing to traffic

Route 8 south of McCulley Road in Hampton Township is closed to traffic

Route 4011 (Rochester Road) between Sloop Road and Sewickley-Oakmont Road is closed to traffic

Route 4003 (McKnight Road) between I-279 and Nelson Run Road is closed to traffic

Route 51 between Bausman Street and Edgebrook Avenue in the City of Pittsburgh is closing to traffic

Route 8 (Washington Boulevard) is closed to traffic

UPDATE (11:33 a.m.): Delafield Road in Aspinwall is again closed by flooding. The closure is between the Route 28 off-ramp and Freeport Road.

ROUND TWO of Flooding in Aspinwall. Delafield Rd CLOSED again between 4th/Rt28 off Ramp and Freeport Rd. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXIStorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/YiAVPb5ckJ — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (11:22 a.m.): Part of Freeport Road near the Waterworks Mall is closed because of floodwater.

When people say the road became a river, THIS is what they’re talking about. Parts of Freeport Rd near the #WaterWorksMall is CLOSED. Live report at NOON. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/i6lTyZC4HF — Erin Clarke (@ErinClarkeWPXI) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (11:18 a.m.): McKnight Road is closed southbound at McKnight Circle because of flooding.

UPDATE (11:15 a.m.): Water has started to flood Evergreen Road, at the intersection with McKnight Road, in Pittsburgh’s Summer Hill neighborhood. Evergreen Road is also flooding approaching the Parkway North on-ramp.

Part of Evergreen Road in Summer Hill is beginning to flood. This is at the intersection with McKnight. Still passable for drivers. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/aioU2cCzoP — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 11, 2019

About 50 feet from where that last video was taken we saw standing water on Evergreen Rd heading toward the Parkway North on-ramp. #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/zaRA0vej5n — Aaron Martin (@WPXIAaronMartin) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (11:10 a.m.): Library Road in Bethel Park will close between Valley and Milford drives because of flooding. There is also flooding in Hampton in the 4200 block of William Flinn Highway.

Bethel Park: Library Road (Route 88) will close between Valley Drive and Milford Drive due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

Hampton: Flooding and debris on the 4200 block of William Flinn Highway (Route 8). — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (11:04 a.m.): McKnight Road is flooded in the 7600 block.

UPDATE (11 a.m.): A vehicle is stuck in flooding in the 9000 block of Old Perry Highway in McCandless.

UPDATE (10:50 a.m.): Drivers are being asked to avoid the Route 65 area because of flooding, the Leetsdale police chief said.

POLICE REQUESTING That All Drivers AVOID ROUTE 65 in Leetsdale Due to Flooding. #PittsburghTraffic #WPXIStorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/82HYEFkQq5 — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (10:45 a.m.): A UPMC spokesperson released the following statement regarding flooding near UPMC St. Margaret Hospital:

“Due to flooding, police have closed Freeport Road and Brilliant Ave., limiting access to UPMC St. Margaret. The hospital remains fully staffed and operational. The emergency department remains open. Emergency Medical Services have ambulance access to the hospital via Delafield Ave. Patients with scheduled outpatient procedures are being notified as some services may be delayed or rescheduled.”

UPDATE (10:40 a.m.): The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released the following list of state routes that are closed or restricted in Allegheny County:

Route 1001 (Freeport Road) between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue in Aspinwall is closed to traffic

Route 1003 (Kittanning Pike) between Kirkwood Drive and Route 28 in O’Hara Township is closed to traffic

Route 4004 (Seavey Road) between Soose Road and Evergreen Road in Shaler Township is closed to traffic

Route 4002 (Geyer Road) between Mt. Troy Road and Babcock Boulevard in Reserve and Shaler Townships is closed to traffic

I-279 (Parkway North) northbound lane restriction over Mt. Nebo Road in Ohio Township

UPDATE (10:30 a.m.): Flash flood warnings have been extended for Allegheny, Westmoreland and Beaver counties.

Nearly 1.5 MILLION people under FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS right now. Stay updated with interactive radar --> https://t.co/FZ9C6meUjq pic.twitter.com/SIVPOyfDFn — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:48 a.m.): A car was towed from Washington Boulevard where flooding occurred. The flood gates remain down.

UPDATE (9:35 a.m.): Additional storms could bring more heavy rain and wind gusts of 45 to 50 mph.

NEW storms can produce 45-50 mph winds and additional heavy rain. Keep updated with alerts for your area ---> https://t.co/tdw7Bk13vk pic.twitter.com/gM93xpe9v2 — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:18 a.m.): Access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital from Dellafield Avenue is open, but there is still no access to St. Margaret Drive because of flooding.

UPDATE: Pittsburgh - It should be noted that while access to UPMC St. Margaret hospital from Dellafield Avenue is open, access to St. Margaret Drive is still closed due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:10 a.m.): There is flooding on Sandy Creek Road at Verona and Coal Hollow roads. The flood gates are down on Washington Boulevard.

FLOOD GATES DOWN - Washington at ARB and Flooding on Sandy Creek at Verona / Coal Hollow. #PittsburghTraffic # WPXIStorm #WPXI pic.twitter.com/sX34hhYyXq — WPXI Traffic (@WPXITraffic) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:08 a.m.): Rodi Road in Penn Hills is flooding between Hoover and Purity roads.

Penn Hills: Flooding on Rodi Road between Hoover Road and Purity Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9:05 a.m.): Nadine Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road because of an overflowing creek.

Penn Hills: Nadine Road is closed between Allegheny River Boulevard and Lincoln Road due to an overflowing creek. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (9 a.m.): Flooding is occurring in Plum in the 2100 block of Hulton Road.

Plum: Flooding on the 2100 block of Hulton Road. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:52 a.m.): Flash Flood Warnings for southeastern Allegheny and west central Westmoreland counties have been extended until 10:45 a.m.

FLASH FLOOD WARNINGS extended to cover much of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. #wpxistorm



Live coverage on our streaming channels ---> https://t.co/g32rSAgv71 pic.twitter.com/ZVLSUzaDVU — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:47 a.m.): The Mansfield Bridge in McKeesport is closed due to flooding.

McKeesport: The Mansfield Bridge is closed due to flooding. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:45 a.m.): Flooded roads are blocking access to UPMC St. Margaret Hospital.

Pittsburgh: Due to flooded roads, access to UPMC St. Margaret hospital is blocked at this time. EMS units have been advised to avoid the area, if possible. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:42 a.m.): The flood gates on Washington Boulevard have been lowered.

UPDATE (8:39 a.m.): Flash flood warnings are in effect for parts of Allegheny and Westmoreland counties until 10:30 a.m.

UPDATE (8:35 a.m.): Route 65 is closed to traffic in Leetsdale at Quaker Village Drive.

UPDATE (8:30 a.m.): Allegheny River Boulevard is flooded at Washington Boulevard, where two vehicles are stuck, Allegheny County tweeted.

Pittsburgh: Allegheny River Boulevard is flooded at Washington Boulevard w/water coming off of Highland Drive. 2 vehicles are stuck on Washington Boulevard. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:25 a.m.): Flooding is now affecting the following areas, according to Allegheny County:

Pittsburgh: Flooding on Route 28 at 31st Street Bridge

Plum: Flooding on Unity Center Road at Universal Road

Aspinwall: Freeport Road is closed between Brilliant Avenue and Delafield Avenue due to flooding

UPDATE (8:17 a.m.): Flooding is impacting Route 28, Freeport Road and Delafield Road.

UPDATE (8:10 a.m.): A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Allegheny County until 10:15 a.m.

Flash Flood Warning including Pittsburgh PA, Plum PA, Allison Park PA until 10:15 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/1YtaIdJamg — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (8:08 a.m.): Allegheny County is reporting additional flooding in the following areas:

Maplewood Street at Butler Street in Etna

900 block of Washington Avenue in Carnegie

Creek overflowing onto the 200 block of Soose Road in Shaler

Third Street at Washington Avenue in Oakmont

UPDATE (7:58 a.m.): There is flooding on Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue in Pittsburgh and Hawthorne Road at Evergreen Avenue in Millvale.

Pittsburgh: Idlewood Road at Bell Avenue is starting to flood. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

Millvale: Flooding on Hawthorne Road at Evergreen Avenue. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (7:47 a.m.): A flood advisory is in effect for northeastern Allegheny County until 9:45 a.m.

And there it is.... Areal Flood Advisory until 9:45 for boxed area. LIVE coverage on Channel 11 at 7:55 during @TODAYshow pic.twitter.com/vDCeaEk1uY — Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) July 11, 2019

UPDATE (7:40 a.m.): Flooding has been reported on Allegheny River Boulevard in the area of Nadine Road in Penn Hills, as well as Ohio River Boulevard in Leetsdale.

Leetsdale: Ohio River Blvd (Route 65) is flooding in the area of Ferry Street. Road will be closed between Ferry Street and Village Drive. — Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) July 11, 2019

ORIGINAL STORY: Thursday will bring the chance for several rounds of showers and storms throughout the day.

Some of the storms may be severe with damaging winds and large hail.

Repeated rounds of heavy rain in these storms could lead to localized flooding.

The strongest storms will cross the area during the late afternoon and evening hours, however, a strong storm can't be ruled out earlier in the day.

