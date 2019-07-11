O'HARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. - The Township of O'Hara has declared a State of Emergency and is advising all residents to leave low-lying areas.
Heavy rain has been widespread across the area, with many communities seeing flash and sustained flooding.
O'Hara community leaders say residents should ask for emergency aid/help from surrounding areas due to flooded homes/basements/businesses.
Nearby, flooding caused southbound Route 28 to close between the Harmar exit (Exit 11) and RIDC Park (Exit 10) until further notice. Motorists should use alternate routes.
